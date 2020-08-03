JKCA asks cricketers to disclose actual age for BCCI amnesty

J&K Cricket Association has asked all those cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir who have submitted fake birth records to come forward and disclose the actual age in order to get general amnesty as announced by BCCI.

JKCA following the announcement by BCCI to grant general amnesty to all those age fraud related cases has asled cricketers to come forward voluntarily to disclose true age. The cricket governing body has said it will follow all guidelines set by BCCI.

On Monday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in order to counter the menace of age and domicile fraud has adopted the additional measures which will be applicable to all cricketers participating in the BCCI age-group tournaments, from season 2020-21 onwards.

“Under this scheme, players who voluntarily declare that they have manipulated their date of birth by submitting fake, tampered documents in the past will not be suspended and allowed to participate in the appropriate age group level if they disclose their actual date of birth (DOB), ” a BCCI statement said.

As per BCCI statement, players have to submit a signed letter, email along with supporting documents to BCCI Age Verification Department revealing their actual DOB before 15th September 2020.

BCCI warned players that if fail to disclose the facts and their certificates are found fake and tampered then they will face two year ban. They will barred from competing in all BCCI and state units events for the time ban would be in place. Even after completion of ban players will be barred from competing in any agr groups events organised by BCCI or it’s State units.

“As BCCI affiliated unit we have to follow all guidelines and new rules. We request all such cricketers to come forward and disclose your true age in order to avoid future problems. It is golden chance for all such cricketers to avail the benifit and clear the mess, ” JKCA official said.

“There is strict guideline that if a player fails to disclose voluntarily his or her age till the particular date they may have to face strict ban. Even after expiry of bans those players wouldn’t be allowed to participate in any age group events. In that regard we request players to come forward and disclose your true age, ” the official said.