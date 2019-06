Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) is going to start correction camp for the shortlisted set of cricketers from all over J&K at Sheri-Kashmir Cricket Stadium from Saturday.

The camp has been conducted on the instructions of J&K coach cum mentor Irfan Pathan and in it around 18 cricketers from J&K are participating. The players include both seniors and juniors and they will undergo training under Coach Milap Mewada.