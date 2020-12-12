Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 10:05 PM

JKCA directs districts to shortlist players for senior T-20 tournament

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 10:05 PM

J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has directed all its district units to shortlist players for senior T-20 tournament.

In a letter written from JKCA to all its district units, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has asked them  to shortlist eight players from  their respective district.

Trending News
Representational Photo

DGHS invites applications for MBBS for children of deceased COVID Warriors

File Photo

Those involved in Roshni scam won't be spared: Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior police officers carry body of slain policeman Manzoor Ahmed during the wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar on Monday. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Killing of PDP leader's PSO an attempt to disrupt ongoing election: DGP

Representational Photo

38-year-old sanitary Inspector attempts suicide in north Kashmir's Kupwara

The direction has been issued in the backdrop of BCCI asking suggestions from all its state units, across the country about their preference in holding National level events.

As per report, majority of the BCCI units across the country have suggested to hold T20 and One-Day format tournament. Majority of state units have opined to skip longer format of Ranji Trophy in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

JKCA in order to keep its team ready has decided to hold camps for shortlisted players in both the provinces of J&K, before short listing final set of players.

Latest News
Representational Photo

DGHS invites applications for MBBS for children of deceased COVID Warriors

File Photo

Those involved in Roshni scam won't be spared: Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior police officers carry body of slain policeman Manzoor Ahmed during the wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar on Monday. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Killing of PDP leader's PSO an attempt to disrupt ongoing election: DGP

Representational Photo

38-year-old sanitary Inspector attempts suicide in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Meanwhile, District Srinagar Cricket Association has decided to hold open selection trials at Sher-e- Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar. The trial was scheduled to be held from Saturday, however inclement weather played a spoiler.

Related News