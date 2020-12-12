JKCA directs districts to shortlist players for senior T-20 tournament

J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has directed all its district units to shortlist players for senior T-20 tournament.

In a letter written from JKCA to all its district units, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has asked them to shortlist eight players from their respective district.

The direction has been issued in the backdrop of BCCI asking suggestions from all its state units, across the country about their preference in holding National level events.

As per report, majority of the BCCI units across the country have suggested to hold T20 and One-Day format tournament. Majority of state units have opined to skip longer format of Ranji Trophy in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

JKCA in order to keep its team ready has decided to hold camps for shortlisted players in both the provinces of J&K, before short listing final set of players.

Meanwhile, District Srinagar Cricket Association has decided to hold open selection trials at Sher-e- Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar. The trial was scheduled to be held from Saturday, however inclement weather played a spoiler.