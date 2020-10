J&K Cricket Association has distanced itself from the cricket tournament going on at SK stadium here.

“It is not JKCA tournament and JKCA has so far initiated no selection process. It is event organised by district bodies on their own with no backing from JKCA. It is their matter and JKCA is only providing venue facility on request, ” said JKCA official.

“We can’t conduct any event or trial at present as their is no direction from BCCI amid pandemic, ” he added.