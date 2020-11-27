JKCA members condole demise of Rattan Raina

The working committee members of J&K Cricket Association have condoled the demise of former legendary cricketer of J&K Rattan Raina who passed away on Thursday in New Delhi.

“A condolence meeting was convened by working committee members of JKCA at Srinagar to condole the demise of legendary cricketer of Jammu and Kashmir, Rattan Raina who breathed his last on Thursday,” a statement issued by JKCA working committee members read. “Raina not only represented J&K in Ranji Trophy but also had the distinction of being a National selector. He remained associated with cricket, JKCA and Amar Singh Club for over four decades. A very stylish right handed batsman shall always be remembered by cricketers for his square cuts and cover drives,” the statement read.

The statement further said that Raina was part of the JKCA administration that organised first International cricket match in Kashmir.

“He was a part of JKCA administration that managed to organise One Day International matches, zonal matches and camps with all time greats of Indian cricket like Poly Umrigar, ChanduBorde ,HemuAdhikari. Besides being a talented cricketer he was an excellent gentleman,” it said. The statement also said that former JKCA General Secretary GhNabi Shah could not attend the meeting and had sent a condolence message paying rich tributes to his lifelong friend Rattan Raina.