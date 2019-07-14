JKCA ropes in former Team India trainer for fitness

With focus on turning J&K senior and junior cricket teams to be among the fittest in the country, J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has roped in former Team India trainer Sudarshan V P – a well-known face in fitness arena – to train J&K cricketers.

To begin with, the former Team India trainer worked for 10 days with J&K cricketers – both senior and junior cricketers – who had been shortlisted by JKCA for the correction camp at Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium.

During the camp, Sudarshan was assisted by J&K Cricket team Assistant Coach Milap Mewada alongwith other local physiotherapists and trainers in strategizing and setting a long-term fitness programe for J&K cricketers.

Sudarshan VP has signed one month contract with JKCA in the initial phase and it would be divided into multiple stints.

In the first stint, he trained players who had represented State in senior and junior levels last year.

Talking to Greater Kashmir Sudarshan VP who has worked with some of the icons of Indian cricket over the years said that J&K has got good talent and genetically have got a good base as far as fitness and physique is considered.

“We have got very good talent here and when it comes to genetic background of these boys, they are in good shape. Only thing they are lacking is proper guidance. Initially, I looked into the areas of the concern. Now that we have got the idea what are the areas of concern, we are working on it. I am quite happy with the level of enthusiasm boys are showing. If we continue with the same process, I am sure J&K can be one of the fittest teams in country in future,” Sudarshan VP said.

About the fitness levels of the players he worked in the camp during his fitness stint, he said, “As they are coming from off-season, it is difficult to predict their original fitness levels. However, with the preliminary fitness tests we conducted on them, they were found to be upto the mark. Good thing is that they understood their weakness and have started to work on it”.

“Basically this is a preparatory or pre-season camp and players have understood the importance of this camp and they are putting so much of effort in their training,” he said.

Former Team India trainer said that JKCA has done a great job in starting the preparations for the next season early with primary focus on the fitness of the players.

“We should appreciate JKCA for their efforts in bringing the awareness among the players about the fitness. If this process is made a regular feature, we can turn these boys into top ones as far as fitness is concerned,” he said.

About difference in fitness levels of junior and senior players and what sort of programs they have, Sudarshan said, “when we analyse and design fitness programs for players, each individual requires a specific program as per his specification. We can have senior professionals who may have high standards of fitness and at the same time youngsters have lower fitness levels due to lack of knowledge or exposure to modern fitness training methods ,” he said.

On the occasion Sudarshan VP praised J&K Assistant coach Milap Mewada whom he termed as hard working and talented person.

“I am delighted to see Milap Mewada like person working with J&K players. He is hard working and has got lots of knowledge, having worked at the highest level. He has worked with some of the players in

country. He knows lot of things about trainings youngsters and improving seniors,” he said.

The correction camp is going on at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium while as Sudarshan VP has left after completing first stint. He will be back with J&K for a couple of more stints as per contract and the next camp may also involve Irfan Pathan.