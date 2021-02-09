JKCA starts preparations for Vijay Hazare Trophy

The preparations for selecting J&K 50-Over format cricket team for Vijay Hazare Trophy One Day Tournament are in full swing with practice cum trials matches being conducted by J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) in Jammu.

JKCA initially formed four teams of probable and then added four more teams on Monday.

The teams have been playing matches at two venues of Jammu, GGM Scince College Ground Jammu and MA Stadium Jammu.

Vijay Hazare Trophy event is going to be held from Febuary 20 and J&K has been placed in Group -E. The Group-E also include Bengal, Saurashtra, Services , Chandigarh and Haryana .

J&K squad will have to reach Kolkata on February 13 and undergo quarantine for seven days followed by couple of practice days.