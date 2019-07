Also Read | JKCA Budgam talent tournament inaugurated

In the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) District Budgam talent hunt tournament one match was played at Sports Stadium Wathora Budgam on Monday.

In the match Sunshine Kanihama defeated Shining Star Charar I Shareif by seven wickets.

Batting first Shining Star Charar I Shareif got all out for 143 runs in 27 overs. In reply Sunshine Kanihama achieved target in 17 overs for the loss of three wickets. Ayaz Ahmad with 96 not out was highest scorer for them he was awarded man of the match.