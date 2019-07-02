JKFA annual football league kicks off

The annual league football tournament of J&K Football Association kick started at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Monday.

The inaugural match was played between Islamic University and Tawheed FC in senior division. For Islamic University, Athar was the scorer in first half while as in second half, Tawheed FC equalized to end match on 1-1 draw.

The second match of the day was played in Premier Division between J&K Bank XI and State Football Academy (SFA). It was one way contest with Bank side totally dominating SFA. For Bank Reshi Aakif scored hattrick while as Furkan and Danish scored one each.

J&K Football Association has thanked Rahim Greens for providing an ambulance for the tournament.