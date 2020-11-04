JKFA conducts referees refresher course

J&K Football Association (JKFA) conducted a refresher course for new referees at TRC Synthetic Turf ground here on Tuesday.

The course was followed by annual referee examination for category 4 and 5. In the examination 60 referees from all over J&K participated which included 35 from Jammu and Kathua units of the Association. The final exam was held online and conducted by AIFF instructor Nazir Ahmad.

The result of the candidates who appeared in the examination would be communicated to All India Football Federation once the candidates appear in the practical exam, a JKFA statement said.