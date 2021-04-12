JKFA delegation, Mansha Bashir meet Kiren Rijiju

A delegation of J&K Football Association (JKFA) met the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju who was recently in Kashmir on a two day visit.

The delegation, according to a statement issued by JKFA here, comprised President Z A Thakur, General Secretary Prof. BA Shah, Vice President JKFA Iftikhar Lone and DFA Srinagar President Fayaz Sofi.

The delegation, in their meeting on April 10, appraised the union minister about the promotion and development of football in J&K UT. The minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them full support of the government for developing football in Jammu and Kashmir at grassroots level, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a Taekwondo national medalist-turned-trainer, Mansha Bashir, also met the Union Minister.

Mansha met Rijiju on the sidelines of a function at Taj Vivanta and appraised the union minister about the development of martial arts in J&K.

“It was my third meeting with Kiren Rijiju and first time in J&K. He enquired about our activities and I appraised him of the initiatives we have taken in the development of Taekwondo in J&K particularly among girls,” Mansha siad.

“I also discussed the recent J&K Sports Council order in which they have closed down training programmes of all Taekwondo instructors inside the indoor stadium except one,” she said.