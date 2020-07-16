JKFA directs all units to stop activities

J&K Football Association has directed all its district and zonal units to stop all its activities amid the spread of COVID-19 in J&K.

“All District Football Associations and Zones of J&K UT are informed not to organize any football related activity in their Districts and Zones because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said JKFA statement.

“The SOP’s and the guidelines issued by the Government should be strictly adhered to. The activities can only start after getting proper permissions from the concerned district administration,” the statement added.

“This time stopping the spread of COVID19 should be a priority and sports can take back seat. We have stopped our activities and local administrations should stop the activities that are taking place anywhere. Senior players shouldn’t take part in any event in any sport disciplines. They need to act as role models and guide youngsters in how to take precautions,” JKFA statement added.