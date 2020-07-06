JKFA holds DFA, zonal level meet



J&K Football Association (JKFA) held meeting of its office bearers, District Football Association (DFA), zones and its members.

The meeting as per JKFA statement, was chaired by JKFA Vice-President (North) Peer Sirajud Din and in it office bearers, members from all DFA’s, Zones were present.

As per JKFA meeting was held to clear the doubts and misconceptions created by about the working of JKFA.

The members expressed satisfactions over the functioning, accounts of JKFA and expressed their solidarity with the Association.

JKFA is soon going to start registration process of players and teams as per the guidelines of government.