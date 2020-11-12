JKFA proposes to host Santosh Trophy, U-19 National events

J&K Football Association (JKFA) has expressed its willingness to All India Football Federation (AIFF) for hosting prestigious Santosh Trophy and Under-19 national events.

Recently AIFF had shot a general letter to all its State and Union Territory units across the country, inviting proposals for hosting Santosh Trophy football tournament and other National level events.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, organization of football matches in the country were also hit like other activities of life. All the plans and proposals previously drafted had to be revised. It is in that regard AIFF geared to make up for the lost time and asked its units to come up with the proposals.

JKFA also received the letter and expressed its willingness to host North Zone leg of the Santosh Trophy and also full Under-19 national football tournament.

“We have sent our reply to AIFF. We have asked for giving us hosting rights of North Zone Santosh Trophy and also entire Under-19 tournament. Same kind of proposals would be sent by other units and only after reviewing, AIFF will make a final call,” said JKFA official.

“In the proposal we have written to AIFF that we can host Santosh Trophy in Katra, Jammu and also Under-19 event. It is a basic proposal to express our willingness to host events. If approved, full proposal can be drafted and finalised in association with AIFF and J&K Government.”

The official also said that in the letter by AIFF, the current situation of pandemic was also mentioned.

“After the government nod, the sports activities have officially started here. So there is no issue regard the organizing of matches. Still we will draft final proposal as per COVID protocols,” he added.