JKFA, women cricketers call on Advisor Khan

Deputations of Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) and women cricketers from Kashmir today called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan and discussed the present sports scenerio in Jammu and Kashmir.

A deputation of JKFA led by its General Secretary, Bashir A Shah apprised the Advisor of the present scenario of sports activities and tournaments being organized by the association besides the present state of preparation for various upcoming sports events. The association requested Advisor Khan for revival of various sports teams which were patronized and sponsored by different government departments. They also requested for maintenance and upgradation of various sports fields and sports centres besides provisioning of various facilities including the basic amenities at such centres.

The visiting deputation also apprised the need about the raising of sports infrastructure and various sports equipments at such sports centres/ fields which will facilitate the participation and enhance the skills of sports persons from J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Khan reiterated commitment of the government towards upgradation of sports infrastructure and other sports related activities across J&K. He maintained that the association has been instrumental in generating the interest of youth in sports related activities in JK and shall continue with its endeavours to promote sports and related activities in the UT.