JKSC hailed for raising sports infra

National & International Footballers Forum of Jammu & Kashmir (NIFF-JK) has hailed Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for upgrading the existing sports infrastructure.

According to statement, NIFF members visited stadiums and playfields in Srinagar which are being upgraded and maintained by Sports Council.

The statement said though there are many pendencies in ongoing work at Bakhshi Stadium and newly constructed Indoor Stadium at Polo Ground but the kind of infrastructure which is being raised by Sports Council deserves appreciation.

The delegation which visited the facilities includes Chairman B A Malik, Abdul Hamid Banday, Mehraj Ud Wadoo, Ishfaq Ahmed, Nazir Andrabi, Hilal Rasool, Sajid Dar, Imtiaz Ahmed Gujri and other members of NIFF.