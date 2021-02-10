Sports, Today's Paper
Abid Khan
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 12:18 AM

Junior National Ski Championship | J&K emerges overall champion, Himachal Pradesh runner-up

Hosts Jammu and Kashmir emerged overall champions in the Junior National Ski Championship which concluded at Gulmarg on Wednesday.

By bagging 25 medals, J&K lifted the team championship while Himachal Pradesh with 19 emerged as runner-up.

According to Winter Games Association of J&K (WGAJK) statement, it was for the first time that J&K bagged many medals in any National level Ski championship.

In the championship Karnataka and Maharashtra bagged a medal each while Uttarakhand bagged two medals.

DDC Baramulla Mohammad Aijaz Asad was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

President WGAJK Abbas Wani thanked all, including Sports Council, for extending help to make it a success.

The Association will now hold the State championship for senior boys and girls on Thursday to select the team for upcoming Khelo India.

Meanwhile, the NSF has decided to merge the Senior National championship with Khelo India as there is not enough snow at Auli, the WGAJK statement said.

