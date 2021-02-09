Junior National Ski Championship|J&K win 24 medals on day 2

J&K has bagged 24 medals during first two days of the Junior National Ski and Snowbaording championship at Kongdori Gulmarg.

The event was inaugurated on Sunday even as competitions started on Monday.

On Monday, in Under-21 Boys category, Abhisekh Thakur of Himachal Pradesh bagged first place while Ayan Tariq of J&K bagged second. Sajid Raza of J&K bagged third place.

In Under-21 girls category, Vipasha Thakur of Himachal Pradesh bagged gold medal while Haya Muzaffar bagged silver medal. Sadiya of J&K bagged bronze medal.

In Under-18 boys category, Rahul Thakur, Azhar Fayaz and Priyanshu Thakur bagged first three positions respectively.

In Under-18 girls category, Malaika Gul Dev who is daughter of J&K’s first Olympian Gul Mustafa bagged gold medal while Palak Thakur of Himachal Pradesh bagged silver. Sarah Aijaz bagged bronze .

J&K made clean sweep in Snowboarding giant slalom event with Mubashar Maqbool, Waseem Ahmad Lone and Asif Shabir bagging first three positions respectively.

In the championship 10 States and Union Territories are participating.

Meanwhile on the second day of the competition on Tuesday, J&K bagged five gold, four silver and five bronze medals in Sub-Junior and junior categories.

So far in event J&K has bagged 24 medals.

On Wednesday two more races for sub junior boys and girls are scheduled to be held.

The championship is being organised by Winter Games Association of J&K and sponsored by J&K Sports Council.