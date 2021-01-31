Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 1, 2021, 1:33 AM

Junior Ski Championship concludes at Gulmarg

The Junior and Sub-Junior Ski and Snowboarding Championship organised by Winter Games Association of J&K concluded at Gulmarg on Sunday.

In the event, 400 boys and girls of different age categories participated.

Deputy Commandant HAWS Brig Rajeev Kumar was the chief gueston while Javedul Rehman, Asstt Director Tourism was guest of honour.

President WGAJK Abbas Wani  thanked HAWS and Tourism department for providing the logistic support and also expressed his gratitude to J&K Sports Council for sponsoring all these activities.

Muhammad Yusuf, General Secretary WGAJK informed that those who performed exceptionally well in the UT championship are selected for Junior National Championship to be held from Febuary 6.

In Alpine Ski Slalom  Under-21 category boys , Ayan Zargar bagged first place while as in Slalom Under-21 girls category Haya Muzaffar bagged first place.

In Giant Slalom boys Under-21 category, Ayan Zargar bagged first place while as in Giant Slalom Girls category Gaya Muzaffer bagged first place.

In Slalom boys Under-18 category, Shoaib Rashid bagged first place while as im girls Slalom ,Malaika Gul Dev bagged first place.

Im Giant Slalom boys category, Shoaib Rashid bagged first place while as in giant Slalom girls category ,Malaika Gul Dev bagged first place.

In Giant Slalom boys Under-16 category, Faizan Ahmad Lone bagged first place while as in Giant Slalom Girls Under-16 category ,Ridah Altaf bagged first place.

Im Giant Slalom boys Under 14 category ,Musadiq Mushtaq bagged first place while as in Giant Slalom Girls category Ayza Noor bagged first place.

ImSnow Boarding slalom boys Under-21 category Tajamul Dar bagged first place while as Tajamulajso bagged first place in Snow Boarding Giant Slalom.

