Kashmir athlete runs from Sgr to Delhi in 6 days

A Srinagar-based athlete, Uzair Khan, has completed a solo run from Srinagar to Delhi in six days with an aim to “spread message against drug abuse”.

“Though the track was long and full of difficulties, the noble cause kept me going,” the 22-year –old said. “I have witnessed the lives of many young energetic youth go waste.”

The run was supported by Kash Events.

Uzair expressed gratitude to DySP Traffic West Srinagar, Ghulam Hassan.

The athlete however rued that the “government sports bodies showed no interest in supporting the run”.