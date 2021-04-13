Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 11:11 PM

Kashmir athlete runs from Sgr to Delhi in 6 days

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 11:11 PM

A Srinagar-based athlete, Uzair Khan, has completed a solo run from Srinagar to Delhi in six days with an aim to “spread message against drug abuse”.

“Though the track was long and full of difficulties, the noble cause kept me going,” the 22-year –old said. “I have witnessed the lives of many young energetic youth go waste.”

Trending News

NIT Srinagar hosts virtual extempore competition

Representational Photo

Drug peddler arrested in Anantnag

Greater Kashmir

'War of Words, Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition 2021' | Use your skills to benefit society: Prof Ayub to law students

CUK holds workshop on 'Traffic management in Kashmir'

The run was supported by Kash Events.

Uzair expressed gratitude to DySP Traffic West Srinagar, Ghulam Hassan.

The athlete however rued that the “government sports bodies showed no interest in supporting the run”.

Related News