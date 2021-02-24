Kashmir Avengers FC start with win in Madhya Pradesh

Kashmir Avengers FC started its campaign with win in the All India Mahatma Gandhi Memorial football tournament at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Playing first time outside J&K, Kashmir Avengers FC which was formed last year played its opening encounter against Jhansi FC. In the match, Kashmir based football side completely outplayed Jhansi FC. Avengers FC registered 3-0 win to move into next round of the tournament. Kelvin, Aanis and Saqib were the scorers for Kashmir Avengers FC.