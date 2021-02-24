Sports, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 25, 2021, 12:33 AM

Kashmir Avengers FC start with win in Madhya Pradesh

Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 25, 2021, 12:33 AM
Kashmir Avengers FC started its campaign with win in the All India Mahatma Gandhi Memorial football tournament at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Playing first time outside J&K, Kashmir Avengers FC which was formed last year played its opening encounter against Jhansi FC. In the match, Kashmir based football side completely outplayed Jhansi FC. Avengers FC registered 3-0 win to move into next round of the tournament. Kelvin, Aanis and Saqib were the scorers for Kashmir Avengers FC.

