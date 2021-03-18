Kashmir cyclist aims to break Kashmir to Kanyakumari record

qAce cyclist Adil Teli is aiming to break Guinness Book of World Record for cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Adil hails from Narbal area and has represented J&K at National level in cycling. He is set to start his journey from Srinagar on March 22 morning as he aims to cover distance of 3600 kilometres from Srinagar to Kanyakumari in record time.

The current record belongs to 17-year- old cyclist of Maharashtra, Om Mahajan, who in November last year covered a distance of 3,600 kilometres from Srinagar to Kanyakumari on cycle in eight days, seven hours and 38 minutes.

Adil Teli, who previously has cycled non stop from Srinagar to Leh, has been supported by Abraq Agro in sponsoring the entire journey. “We are delighted to be part of this brave effort and support this talented cyclist through all possible means,” said Shah Nasheit of Abraq Agro.