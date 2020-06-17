Sports, Today's Paper
Kashmir footballer passes away

Football fraternity of J&K have condoled the demise of former top level footballer of J&K Fayaz Ahmad Mir who passed away on Wednesday.

Fayaz Ahmad Mir who hailed from Waniyar locality of Safakadal in Srinagar District played for Friends Club Jamallata, KMD Mohammedan Sports and J&K Police football teams during his playing time.

He represented J&K in Santosh Trophy, Durand Cup, Federation Cup; All India Police meet like tournaments.

National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) have condoled the demise the demise of Fayaz Ahmad and termed it big loss for the football.

