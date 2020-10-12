Kashmir Grand Prix athletic meet held in Srinagar

The first of its kind Kashmir Grand Prix athletic meet organised by Wath Haawuk was held at Gindun Multi Facility centre Rajbagh on Saturday.

The athletic meet featured different events for men and women.

In Men’s 1500m race Gulbadan Hikmatyar emerged as winner while as Umer Hamid and Sajad Hussain came second and third respectively.

In men’s 100m event Adil Sher finished first while as Danish Dar came second and Mohd Adil Khan ended up in the third place .

In female 200m race, Nadiya Nighat was first while as Sameera Hamid was second and Zeenat third.

In women 800m, Zobiya Tariq claimed the first position while as Muskaan Shabaan finished second.

In the Men’s 400m race, Suhail Nisar finished first while as Parvaiz Ahmed Wani finished second and Danish Ahmed Dar third.

In U-14 girls 100m race, Eshal impressed with a top place finish, Irfa Zehra came second and Hadiqa ended up being third.

In boys 100m race children category, Asif Ali finsihed first while as Abeer Rouf and Hamzah grabbed second and third positions respectively.

In Women’s 100m final, Nadiya Nighat finished first while as Sameera and Sheeraza finished second and third.

In Men’s 5000m category Gulbadan Hikhmatyar claimed gold while as Umer and Riyaz finished second and third.

After the event, all the athletes were provided with participating certificates from Wath Haawuk.