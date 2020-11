Kashmir Gymkhana cricket club booked its place in the finals of the Champions Trophy-2020 by defeating Arab Jewellers in the semifinals at TRC Ground here on Thursday.

Kashmir Gymkhana won by 83 runs. Batting first, Kashmir Gymkhana scored 191 runs for the loss of all wickets in 30 overs. Adil Reshi scored highest 64 runs for them.

In reply Arab Jewelers were bowled out for just 108 runs. Adil was declared player of the match. In the finals Kashmir Gymkhana will face Sofi Brothers.