Kashmir Gymkhana lifts Champions Trophy

Kashmir Gymkhana defeated Sofi Brothers in the finals of 3rd edition of Champions Trophy by a huge margin of 141 runs in a one-sided match at TRC ground here on Wednesday.

Batting first Kashmir Gymkhana scored 205 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 30 overs. AamirSofi with 78 runs not out was highest scorer for them while as AadilReshi scored 57. Suhail Mir took three wickets for Sofi Brothers.

In reply, Sofi Brothers were bundled out for 64 runs. AadilReshi took four wickets for Gymkhana.

AdilReshi was declared both man of the match and player of the tournament for his brilliant all-round performance.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar DrShahidIqbalChoudary was the chief guest on the occasion. He distributed awards among the players and others.

The tournament was organised by Cricket Fraternity Dalgate and 32 teams participated in it.

