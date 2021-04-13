Kashmir mountaineer climbs Mt Lobuche in Nepal

A young talented Kashmir mountaineer, Nawab Mouzam Khan, who is part of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) contingent, on Tuesday scaled Mt. Lobuche in Nepal.

Nawab, who has been selected by IMF for its ambitious Everest Massif Expedition, on Tuesday climbed the 6119-metre high Mt Lobuche along with the rest of the 11 members of the contingent. Climbing Lobuche is part of the acclimatisation process before the final summit push in Everest Massif. Mt Lobuche falls enroute Everest Base Camp.

The Lobuche mountain lies close to the Khumbu Glacier. There are two main peaks – Lobuche East and Lobuche West. A permit to climb the mountain is required from the National Mountaineering Association (NMA) of Nepal.

“It is part of the process and we scaled it successfully today,” Nawab said. “Before reaching Everest Base Camp it was part of a plan to do this activity. Actual acclimatisation process will begin at Everest Base Camp.”

The first Indian Everest Massif Expedition 2021 was flagged off by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju from Delhi on March 28, 2021.

Nawab is part of the 12-member IMF Everest Massif Expedition 2021. During the expedition, the team is scheduled to scale four peaks of Everest Massif – Mt Pumori, Mt Nuptse, Mt Lhotse and Mt Everest.

Nawab is expected to be part of the team that would scale the technically challenging 7861-metre Mt Nuptse which has never been climbed by any Indian contingent.