Kashmir pacer Mujtaba Yousuf called for trials by Mumbai Indians

On the back of his impressive performance for J&K T20 team in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament, 19-year-old left arm Kashmir pacer Mujtaba Yousuf has been called up for trials by Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians.

Mujtaba who hails from Bijbehara town of South Kashmir was brilliant with the ball for J&K in the tournament and took five wickets in four matches. Apart from taking wickets, he was economical and bowled brilliant spells during J&K’s campaign in the tournament.

According to sources in J&K team, Mujtaba went straight to Mumbai from Benguluru on Tuesday.

Sources said that during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament scouts of various IPL teams were witnessing the matches in Benguluru. Mujtaba owing to his brilliant bowling impressed everyone and was called for trials by Mumbai Indians. Initially in the tournament, Mujtaba was not included in J&K playing-XI but once included he bowled brilliantly.

Mujtaba was also recently part of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders as net bowler in UAE for the IPL tournament. He has previously been part of India junior camps and made his senior debut for J&K last season.