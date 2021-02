Kashmir players shine in J&K Taekwondo Championship

Kashmir players shined in the J&K Taekwondo Championship organised by Taekwondo Association of Jammu and Kashmir at JKSC Hall, BhagwatiMagar Jammu on Febuary 20 and 21.

The Kashmir based players playing under the supervision of Muzaffer Sheikh and Mansha Bashir bagged six gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals during the event .

Neha Khan, Fiza Aziz, MehlikaTahir, RutbaNisar, BarkhaTanveer and ZaidShowkat bagged gold medals while as Uzma, Zainab, Rehmat, Maham, Adnan Adfar, MudassirHussain Dar and AbidHussain Mir bagged silver medals.

Insha, Maqbool, Salim Malik, Arif, Faizan, Mujtaba, ZoobaIqbal, Ifran Sultan and SaibaRouf bagged bronze medals.