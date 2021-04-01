Kashmir To Kanyakumari | Cyclist Adil returns home after achieving feat

Adil Teli, a professional cyclist who on Tuesday created history by covering the 3600 kilometre distance between Kashmir to Kanyakumari within eight days, one hour and 37 minutes recorded time duration, returned home on Thursday. The 23- year-old was received by Director Airport Authority of India, Srinagar, Santosh Toke and SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem at the Srinagar International Airport.

The young cyclist from Alambal village of Baramulla district started his journey on the morning of March 22 after flagged off by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole from Lal Chowk area of Srinagar.

Passionate about cycling, Adil had already set a record in his name by covering 440 kilometre distance from Srinagar to Leh in just 26 hours and 30 minutes.

Upbeat about Adil’s achievement, his parents, who were also present at the airport, expressed their gratitude to all those who supported and encouraged their son.

SSP Budgam while presenting him a bouquet said that the sport was an important part of a personality development. “Adil’s achievement will definitely encourage sports activities in Kashmir,” he said.

Adil expressed his gratitude to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Administration Kashmir, Abraq Agro and all the crew members for their “support and guidance” which he said boosted him to keep pedaling to reach Kanyakumari.