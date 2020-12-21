Kashmiri athletes shine at National Powerlifting Championship

The athletes from Kashmir have brought laurels to J&K by bagging six medals in the recently held 45th senior National Powerlifting championship in New Delhi.

In the competition, seven athletes from Kashmir took part that saw participation from across the country. The Kashmiri athletes bagged six medals including four gold and two silver medals.

Sameer Ahmad Parray bagged gold in 56-kilogram junior category, while as Inayatullah Khan bagged gold in 75-kilogram senior category. Basit Hamid bagged gold in 82-kilogram junior category, while as Mudasir Wali bagged gold in 110 kilogram senior category.

Mouzam Parveez bagged silver medal in 75-kilogram junior category, while as Kaiser Nabi bagged silver in 90-kilogram senior category.