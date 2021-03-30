Kashmiri cyclist creates history

Adil Teli, a professional Kashmiri cyclist on Tuesday created a history by covering 3600 kilometre distance between Kashmir to Kanyakumari in eight days, one hour and 37 minutes time duration.

Braving all odds including rough terrains, harsh climatic conditions, traffic snarls and other difficulties, Adil kept on riding with full energy to break the Guinness Book of World Record set by Om Mahajan, who covered the same distance within eight days, seven hours and 38 minutes last year.

Adil, a young cyclist from Narbal area of Budgam district, started his journey on March 22, 2021 morning after flagged off by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole from Lal Chowk area of Srinagar.

Passionate about cycling, Adil had already set a record in his name by covering 440 kilometre distance from Srinagar to Leh in just 26 hours and 30 minutes.

Abraq Agro, which supported and sponsored Adil on the expedition, has lauded the cyclist on this “great achievement”. The company also expressed gratitude to Divisional Administration Kashmir for its support throughout Adil’s journey in setting the new record.

For Adil, the Srinagar-Leh cycling expedition was a turning point that inspired him to go for more and set eyes on breaking the world record. However, it was not easy and needed dedication, passion, stamina and proper guidance and training. To chase his dream, he moved to Amritsar where he underwent rigorous training for around five months at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar under coach Rajesh, who is HOD, Cycling Department. He was trained at different levels: for 10,000 kms of endurance and 20,000 kms. This training helped him to take up Kashmir to Kanyakumari challenge. He was among the Top 10 in the national championship in the fixed Spring finish. In the beginning of the pandemic, it was very difficult to arrange bicycle parts coupled with a ban on imported parts; however with the support of sponsors everything was managed.

Staring his journey from Srinagar, Adil pedalled through many states including cities including Sanat Nagar NH44, Qazigund, New Tunnel Banihal, Nashri Tunnel, Lakhanpur, Pathankot, Jalandar, Ludhiana, Delhi, Agra, Gwalior, Jhansi, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Gutti, Banglore, Madurai and finally Kanyakumari.