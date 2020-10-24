Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 24, 2020, 9:55 PM

Kashmiri Pandit Premier League|Suresh Raina to honour winners

File Photo of Cricketer Suresh Raina

The organisers of Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) organised captains meet to release the fixture of the tournament to be held from November 15 at KC Sports Club ground, Jammu.

The fixture was released in a meeting attended by the captains, representatives of all the participating 16 clubs at Mint Leaf Food Point, Anand Nagar, Bohri in Jammu.

In this league-cum-knockout fixture, the 16 teams have been grouped in four pools, wherein after “all play all pattern”, the top two teams in each pool will qualify for the quarterfinals, to be followed by the semis and the finals.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is scheduled to be chief guest on the closing ceremony of the event, who will honour the winners and runners-up teams.

“We have invited star cricketer Suresh Raina to grace the concluding function of the event. It will be a great honour for all the cricketers to receive awards from this legendary cricketer. His presence will go a long way in boosting morale of young cricketers of the community and encourage them to take sports seriously,” said one of the organisers, Rajesh Dhar, childhood coach of Parvez Rasool and former Chief of JKCA Media Committee.

He said the matches will be officiated by a panel of experts including BCCI Level-II umpires Sudhir Singh and Amit Gupta, besides hugely experienced local umpires namely Balkrishan Tickoo, Ajay Raina, Sanjay Raina and Vijay Raina.

“The provision of match referee and 3rd umpire will add health and colour to the tournament,” added Dhar.

