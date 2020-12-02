KC Strikers win Kashmiri Pandit Premier League

Getting the better of Milchar Chargers in a thriller by a narrow margin of five runs, KC Young Strikers emerged champions in the 1st edition of the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL), organised by Iqwaat Sports Organisation, an initiative of Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj at MA Stadium, Jammu on Tuesday.

Earlier, put into bat, KC Young Strikers scored 132 runs in stipulated 20 overs. RohanKoul was top scorer with 62 runs off 56 balls while SanchitDass contributed 47 runs off 38 balls. SumitBhat for Milchar Chargers took four wickets.

In reply, Milchar Chargers managed to score 127 runs to lose the match by a narrow margin of five runs. Anshul top scored with 53 runs off 49 balls. For KC Young Strikers, Ayush was pick of the bowlers, taking three 3 wickets.

For his superb all-round display, SanchitDass was adjudged as the man of the series and man of the match in final, while RohanKoul was declared as the best batsman. VirenderThusoo claimed the best bowler title.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor of Jammu was the chief guest during the closing ceremony, while Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor Central University of Jammu presided over the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Chander Mohan while hailing the organisers said that the time is ripe to hold a similar event in Kashmir Valley.Aima said that he felt ecstatic to see cricket extravaganza being organised for Kashmiri Pandit youth.

Earlier, in his welcome address KiranWattal, convener Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj while expressing satisfaction over successful conclusion of this mega event said that the Organisation will hold a bigger event in Valley soon.

Meanwhile, along with a glittering trophy sponsored by Martand KP Brigade, the winners received a cash prize of Rs 20,000, while the runners-up team was presented a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10,000 by the chief guest and other dignitaries.