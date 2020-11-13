KCC Panzipora wins Wathoora Premier league

The Wathoora Premier League third edition finally came to end on Thursday as the final match was played between KCC Panzipora and JD XI Hanjura at Shah Qalandar Sports Ground Wathoora in Budgam.

JD XI Hanjura had a worst start and could only manage to score 120 runs in allotted 20 overs. With Junaid playing a sensible knock of 33. In response KCC Panzipora got a good start despite losing early 2 wickets. Mansoor once again played brilliantly and scored 49 runs with Imtiyaz making 31 runs.

Shahid from JD XI bowled brilliantly and took a hat-trick and it made the match complicated as KCC Panzipora required 10 runs of last over with only 1 wicket in hand but Farooq Ahmad played sensibly and hit a six and boundary on last three balls which was thrilling to watch and reminded people of Sharjah 1986 when Javaid Miandad hit a six on the last ball of the over.

Nissar Khanday from KCC Panzipora was declared man of the match who took 5 wickets in 4 overs and Masood Dar (Masood Sports) was honoured with man of the series who made 180 runs and took 14 wickets in 4 matches. Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat , Mohammad Rafiq , Javaid Ahmad Dar gave trophies and cash award to the players.