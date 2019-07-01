KGE organises trekking

Kashmir Geographic Expedition (KGE) in collaboration with J&K Adventure Sports Club (JKASC) Srinagar Sunday organised a day-long trek to Brein Conservation Reserve covering Zabarwan range forest.
In the event 12 members participated which was led by Wildlife Guard Basharat, Sajad Hussain of JKASC and Amir Wali Director Operation of WCF & CEO KGE.
The trekkers had a bird’s eye view of the Hariparbat Fort, Shankaracharya temple, Dal and Nigeen Lake and adjoining areas. The trekkers also enjoyed the view of Dachigaam, Mahadev peak and snow-laden Harmukh Mountain.