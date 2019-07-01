Sports
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 2, 2019, 12:51 AM

KGE organises trekking

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 2, 2019, 12:51 AM

Kashmir Geographic Expedition (KGE) in collaboration with J&K Adventure Sports Club (JKASC) Srinagar Sunday organised a day-long trek to Brein Conservation Reserve covering Zabarwan range forest.

In the event 12 members participated which was led by Wildlife Guard Basharat, Sajad Hussain of JKASC and Amir Wali Director Operation of WCF & CEO  KGE.

Trending News

AMARNATH YATRA | Hundreds of pilgrims reach Sonamarg, Baltal base camps

First batch of 2234 pilgrims flagged off from Jammu

Hizb militant killed in Chadoora encounter

Civilian traffic barred for 5 hrs on Qazigund-Nashri stretch from today

The trekkers had a bird’s eye view of the Hariparbat Fort, Shankaracharya temple, Dal and Nigeen Lake and adjoining areas.  The trekkers also enjoyed the view of Dachigaam, Mahadev peak and snow-laden Harmukh Mountain.

Related News