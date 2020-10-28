Khanyar Knight Riders lifts Under-19 Cricket Cup

Khanyar Knight Riders defeated KMR Tigers Harwan in the finals to lift U-19 cricket tournament organised by Srinagar police under ‘Play for Unity’ police flag day celebrations-2020 at SK Cricket Stadium Srinagar here.

KMR Tigers Harwan won the toss and choose to bat first. After loosing all the wickets, they could only make a score of 91 runs for the team. In response to this score, Khanyar Knight Riders display an interesting game and after loosing only 2 wickets chased the score easily and scored 92 runs and won the winners title in the tournament. Sheezan Sofi was declared man of the Match by scoring 47 runs for his team.

SSP Srinagar Dr M Haseeb Mughal in his adress to both the teams quoted a phrase, “Play the Game and Play it Well” and elaborated that in a good game win or loss doesn’t matter. “What matters is the energy and spirit that you exhibit throughout the game,” he said.

Dr Haseeb SSP said Srinagar Police is proud to provide a platform to the budding talent of the district so as to polish their energies in a positive direction. “We held a cricket tournament of 16 teams of Srinagar City some months back and that was also a huge event and the response of the youth of District was overwhelming. Our aim of involvement in only peace as peace is prosperity and only peace can change our lives.” SSP Srinagar was flanked by all Zonal SsP, SP Headquarters, DySP DAR Srinagar, DySP Headquarters Srinagar, SDPOs Kothibagh, Panthachowk, Khanyar, M.R.Gunj and other officers of the District. Both the teams were presented with trophies of winners and runners up.

The winning team was given a cash prize of Rs 15000 and the Runner up team was given a cash prize of Rs 10,000. The players were presented with individual medals.

In Sopore, 3 matches of Volleyball, 4 matches of Cricket and 1 match of Football were played at Khushaal Stadium Tulibal and MET ground Sopore. Volleyball matches were played between Tarzoo Volleyball Club v/s Rohama Volleyball Club, Nowpora Volleyball Club v/s Zaingeer Juniors, DPL Sopore v/s Hardushiva Volleyball Club which were won by Tarzoo Volleyball Club, Zaingeer Juniors and DPL Sopore, respectively.

Cricket matches were played between Zaingeer Stars Muqam v/s Kralteng Cricket Club, Saripora Cricket Club v/s XI Predators Sopore, Hardushiva Zaingeer Sports v/s Sopore Institute and Rajpora XI v/s Cricket Club Babugund. In these matches, Kralteng Cricket Club, Saripora Cricket Club, Sopore Institute and Rajpora XI emerged as winners.

Football match was played between KFC Krankshivan v/s FC Ningli which was won by KFC Krankshivan.

In Ganderbal, on 21st day of T-20 Police Premier Cricker League 2020, 04 matches of cricket were played at Qamaria Stadium Ganderbal and Shallabugh ground Ganderbal.

These matches were played between Malik FCC Dab V/S Hope CC, Barsoo Terminators V/S Evolution XI Bamloora, Evergreen CC Dab V/S Momento Blues Watlar, BDCC Khalmulla V/S Brave Hearts Wakura.

The first match was won by Hope Cricket by 60 runs and Javaid Ali was declared as man of the match. The second match was won by Barsoo Terminators by 10 runs and Sameer was declared as man of the match. Similarly, 3rd and 4th matches were won by Momento Blues & Brave Hearts Wakura. Suhail and Umar were declared as men of the match respectively. In Handwara, on the 8th day of ongoing sports festival organised by Handwara Police 05 matches of Cricket and Volleyball were played at District Police Lines Handwara.

Three Cricket matches were played between Lucky Sports Wadder v/s Friends 11 DPL, Yaroo Young Boys v/s HSS Handwara and Lucky Sports Wadder v/s Magam Reds. In these matches, Lucky Sports Wadder, HSS Handwara and Magam Reds emerged as winners. Fidous Ahmad, Rahil Ahmad and Abdul Majeed were declared as men of the match respectively. Volleyball matches were played between Sunrise Giripora Magam v/s Young Boys Wadipora and New Millennium v/s Macchipora which were won by Young Boys Wadipora and New Millennium respevtively.