Khelo India Scheme extended till 2025-26

Khelo India Scheme has been extended to 2025-26, Sports Minister KirenRijiju announced in RajyaSabha on Monday.

“The Ministry has decided to extend Khelo India scheme from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The Ministry has furnished an Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) memorandum to the Ministry of Finance for extension/continuation of the Khelo India Scheme from 2021-22 to 2025- 26,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“An amount of Rs 8750 crore has been estimated as financial implication of the new Khelo India Scheme (2021-22 to 2025-26) in the EFC memorandum furnished to the Ministry of Finance. An amount of Rs 657.71 crore has been allocated in the Budget Estimate (B.E.) for the year 2021-22 under the Khelo India Scheme.

“This information was given by Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports ShriKirenRijiju in a written reply in RajyaSabha,” it added. The first Khelo India Games were held in 2018.