Khelo India Winter Games-2021 to be held at Gulmarg

Advisor Farooq Khan expresses gratitude to Rijiju
Representational Pic

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan has expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju for his announcement that Khelo India Winter Games-2021 will be held at Gulmarg in Jammu & Kashmir.

In his message of gratitude, Advisor Khan, who is also the incharge of Department of Youth Services and Sports, said: ‘I on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, my department and on behalf of all the sports lovers of J&K express our most sincere gratitude to Kiren Rijiju for his continual support to us for developing Gulmarg as the Winter Sports Hub of India.”

On Saturday, Rijiju took to Facebook and announced that Khelo India Winter Games 2021 will be held at Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir. “Gulmarg is very suitable location and we have decided to develop it as Winter Sports hub,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

