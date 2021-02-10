Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Gulmarg,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 12:12 AM

Khelo-India Winter Games at Gulmarg | DC Baramulla, Dir Tourism review arrangements

GK News Network
Gulmarg,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 12:12 AM

Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla Mohammad Aijaz Asad and Director Tourism Kashmir Dr G N Itoo today chaired a meeting of concerned officers here to take stock of various arrangements put in place for holding winter games under Khelo-India sports initiative.

The meeting was attended by SSP Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, CEO GDA, Inamul Haq Siddiqui, Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, President, Winter Sports Association, President, Hoteliers Club  among other concerned functionaries. On the occasion, the DC took a comprehensive review of various aspects pertaining to the event wherein he directed various authorities for adopting a coordinated approach for making the event a grand success. He emphasized making all necessary arrangements including health necessities, accommodation, lodging and other facilities, well in advance and in a hassle free manner.

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

Director, Tourism, Kashmir gave a detailed briefing about various arrangements made by the Tourism Department and said that there is a need to harness the potential endowed in the tourism sector during the sporting event. He said that tourism plays a key role in our economy adding that various avenues are being explored to maximize the desired output in this sector. The meeting held a threadbare discussion on the facilities, accommodation and other logistic arrangements for the coming event.

Related News