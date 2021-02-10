Khelo-India Winter Games at Gulmarg | DC Baramulla, Dir Tourism review arrangements

Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla Mohammad Aijaz Asad and Director Tourism Kashmir Dr G N Itoo today chaired a meeting of concerned officers here to take stock of various arrangements put in place for holding winter games under Khelo-India sports initiative.

The meeting was attended by SSP Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, CEO GDA, Inamul Haq Siddiqui, Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, President, Winter Sports Association, President, Hoteliers Club among other concerned functionaries. On the occasion, the DC took a comprehensive review of various aspects pertaining to the event wherein he directed various authorities for adopting a coordinated approach for making the event a grand success. He emphasized making all necessary arrangements including health necessities, accommodation, lodging and other facilities, well in advance and in a hassle free manner.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir gave a detailed briefing about various arrangements made by the Tourism Department and said that there is a need to harness the potential endowed in the tourism sector during the sporting event. He said that tourism plays a key role in our economy adding that various avenues are being explored to maximize the desired output in this sector. The meeting held a threadbare discussion on the facilities, accommodation and other logistic arrangements for the coming event.