Khurshid Drabu Memorial Tourney|FCC Whites beat District Shopian-XI by 190 runs

In the ongoing Khurshid Memorial cricket tournament organized by Sangam Cricket Club, FCC Whites beat District Shopian-XI at Islamia College ground Hawal here on Wednesday.

In the match, FCC Whites completely outplayed Shopian side and emerged winner by 190 runs. Batting first FCC Whites scored 253 runs in their allotted overs. Irfan with 76 runs was highest scorer for them while as Bilal scored 48. For District Shopian Aftab took four wickets.

In reply District Shopian-XI got bundled out for 63 runs. For FCC Whites Asif took four wickets while as Rakesh took three wickets.