Sports, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Canberra,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 12:18 AM

Kohli becomes fastest cricketer to score 12000 ODI runs

Press Trust of India
Canberra,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 12:18 AM
File photo

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest cricketer to score 12,000 ODI runs, breaking a record held by legendary compatriot Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli reached the milestone during the third and final match against Australia here.

Trending News

Kashmir University gets Centre of Excellence for glacial studies

Representational Photo

DDC candidate shot at in Sangam had refused to take security: Police

Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

Photo Source: Facebook/ Anees Ul Islam

DDC candidate shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Kohli, who needed 23 runs for the landmark coming into the match, touched the figure in his 242nd innings when he took a single off Sean Abbott in the 13th over of India’s essay.

In comparison, it took Tendulkar 300 innings to get there.

The 32-year-old Indian captain was playing in his 251st ODI and averages close to 60 in the format with 43 hundreds and 59 half centuries. He made his debut in 2008.

Latest News
File Photo

Lakshadweep administrator and former J&K Interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma passes away

File Photo of Ghulam Nabi Azad

COVID-like pandemics can pose threat to country's internal security: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Kashmir University gets Centre of Excellence for glacial studies

Representational Photo

DDC candidate shot at in Sangam had refused to take security: Police

On Wednesday, he was dismissed for a 78-ball 63, caught behind by Alex Carey after edging a Josh Hazlewood delivery.

Tendulkar scored 18426 runs from 463 ODIs between 1989 and 2012 at an average of 44.83 with the help of 49 hundreds and 96 half centuries.

Related News