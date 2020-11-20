KPPL: KC Young Strikers, Martand Sunrisers register wins

KC Young Strikers and Martand Sunrisers registered big victories over their rivals in the ongoing Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) at MA Stadium, Jammu on Friday. Winning the toss and batting first, KC Young Strikers scored a total of 154 runs in the stipulated 20 overs for the loss of four wickets. Rohan Koul played a brilliant innings of 83 runs off 49 balls, while Sidarth Bhat and Sanchit Dass contributed 32 and unbeaten 25 runs to the total. For Fighters XI, Sagar Pandita captured three important wickets, while Sumit Pandita claimed one wicket.

In reply Fighters XI were bundled out for 90 runs. They lost the match by 55 runs. Manoj Bhat top scored with 31 runs, while Arvind Raina contributed 14 runs to the total. Rohan Koul bagged three important wickets, while skipper Vicky Raina claimed two wickets. Rohan Koul was adjudged as man of the match for his superb all-round display. Earlier, in the first match, batting first Martand Sunrisers scored a fighting total of 145 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of five wickets in the process. Vinod Koul played a superb innings of 68 runs off 54 balls while Vikas Pandita and Rakesh Raina contributed 15 runs each. Rakesh Koul and Amit Khar bagged two wickets each for Kashmir Rangers, while Sagar claimed one wicket.

In reply, Kashmir Rangers were bundled out for a paltry 49 runs to lose the match by a big margin of 96 runs. For Martand Sunrisers, Sunil Dutt took five wickets while Vijay Ambardar took three wickets and Rakesh Raina claimed two. Sunil Dutt was declared as man of the match for his fabulous bowling display.