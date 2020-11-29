KPPL: RCC Bulls, SCC in semi-finals

RCC Bulls and Sai Cricket Club (SCC) defeated their rivals to seal berth in the semifinals of the ongoing Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL), at MA Stadium, Jammu on Saturday.

Earlier, in the first match, Sai Cricket Club defeated Kashmir Rangers Cricket Club by 20 runs.

Batting first, Sai Cricket Club scored a modest total of 120 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing 5 wickets in the process. Skipper Surinder Bhat top scored with 41 runs off 45 balls, while Rajat Safaya contributed 30 runs to the total. In reply, Kashmir Rangers managed to score only 100 runs. Man of the match Virender Thusoo of SCC took four wickets.

In another match, RCC Bulls thrashed Satan Cricket Club in an easy contest by eight wickets.

Batting first SCC were bundled out for a meagre total of 67 runs. In reply, RCC Bulls chased the target easily by losing just two wickets to win the match by eight wickets. Praful Dhar was declared as the man of the match for his splendid bowling.