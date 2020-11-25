KPPL : RCC, SCC win matches

Former first class cricketer Vimarsh Kaw scored brilliant 75 runs to take his side RCC to win in the ongoing Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) at MA Stadium, Jammu on Tuesday. In the first match of the day, RCC Bulls got the better of LalDed Warriors by a margin of 30 runs.

Batting first, RCC Bulls scored a fighting total of 133 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing seven wickets in the process. Vimarsh Kaw was at his classic best, scoring 75 runs off 61 balls while another opening batsman PuneetWattal contributed valuable 27 runs off 20 balls. From LalDed Warriors, Rahul Koul was the pick of the bowlers who took three important wickets.

In reply, LalDed Warriors managed to score 103 runs, thus lost the match by 30 runs. ShivamTickoo top scored with 26 runs, while SonuZutshi contributed 22 runs to the total and TanishRaina made 17 runs. From RCC Bulls, PrafulDhar Ravi Pandita took three days wickets each. Vimarsh Kaw was adjudged as the man of the match for his superb batting show.

In another match, Satisar Cricket Club drubbed Surinder Cricket Club by 5 wickets.

Batting first, Surinder Cricket Club scored a modest total of 101 runs in the allotted overs. VikasVIjay, Raju and Sanjay contributed 19, 17, 16 and 13 runs to the total respectively. For Satisar, Rahul and AkashReshi claimed two wickets each. Satisar Cricket Club, in reply, scored 103 runs in 17.2 overs, thus won the match by five wickets. RonakKoul and ShivamKoul played valuable knocks of 37 and 35 runs respectively, while Rahul Kuchroo contributed 28 runs to the total. For Surinder Cricket Club, Rahul Kuchroo bagged three wickets while Rajesh and Romy claimed one wicket each. Rahul of Satisar Club was adjudged as the man of the match.