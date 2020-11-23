KPPL: Sai Club books place in quarterfinals

Sai Cricket Club booked its place in the quarterfinals of Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) by defeating Sharika Diagnostic Cricket Club by eight wickets in the match played at MA Stadium Jammu on Sunday.

In another match Satisar Cricket Club defeated Tulmul Tigers in a low scoring match by 28 runs.

Earlier, in the first match, winning the toss and batting first, Satisar Cricket Club managed to score a modest total of 96 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Ankur Bagati played a sensible innings of 37 runs off 44 balls, while Shivam Koul, Sahil Raina and Anmol Bhan contributed 12, 10 and nine runs to the total respectively.

From Tulmul Tigers, Ronak Razdan and Suraj Koul captured three wickets each.

In reply, Tulmul Tigers scored a paltry total of 68 runs, thus lost the match by 28 runs. Ronak Razdan was the only batsman from Tulmul Tigers to show some resistance, scoring 19 runs. For Satisar Cricket Club, Akash Reshi took three wickets while Anmol Bhan took two. Ankur Bagati and Anmol Bhan were declared as the joint winners of the man of the match award.

In another match of the day, strong Sai Cricket Club got the better of Sharika Diagnostic Cricket Club in an easy contest.

Batting first, Sharika Diagnosis Club scored a meagre total of 71 runs in the allotted overs. Anil Bhat top scored with unbeaten 16 runs. For Sai Club, Sahil Raina took three wickets while Surinder Bhat and Virender Thussu claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Sai Club chased the target easily by losing just two wickets and thus won the match by eight wickets. Chander top scored with unbeaten 27 runs, while Sahil Raina contributed 26 runs to the total. Sahil Raina was adjudged as the man of the match.