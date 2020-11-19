KPPL: Satan CC, Tulmul Tigers win matches

Satan Cricket Club and Tulmul Tigers registered convincing victories over their rivals in the ongoing Kashmiri Pandit Cricket League (KPPL) being at MA Stadium, Jammu on Thursday.

Earlier, in the first match, Satan Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, Satan Cricket Club scored a good total of 139 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Rocky top scored 55 runs off 47 balls while Anshul Vaishnavi contributed 44 runs off 37 balls. For RSCC, Ravi Bindroo was pick of the bowlers who took two wickets. In reply, RSCC managed to score only 100 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing the match by 38 runs. Surender Kachroo scored 20 runs, while Sarthak and Rocky contributed 12 runs each. For Satan Cricket Club, Ashish Raina and Rocky captured two wickets each.

Rocky was adjudged as the man of the match for his all-round display.

In another match, winning the toss and batting first, Tulmul Tigers scored a modest total of 84 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Praveen Raina top scored with 31 runs, while Ronak Razdan contributed 20 runs to the total. For APCC, Atul Watloo took three wickets, while Ricky Razdan claimed two wickets.

In reply, APCC was bundled out for meagre total of 44 runs. They lost the match by 40 runs. For Tulmul Tigers, Vinod Bhat and Ronak Razdan took three wickets each. Vinod Bhat was declared as the man of the match for his brilliant bowling show.