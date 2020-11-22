KPPL: Surinder Club, RSCC register wins

Surinder Cricket Club (SCC) and RSCC won their respective matches in the ongoing Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) cricket tournament at MA Stadium Jammu on Saturday.

Earlier, in the first match, Surinder Cricket Club defeated APCC by 39 runs. Surinder CC won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, SCC scored a good total of 146 runs in the stipulated 20 overs for the loss of four wickets. Rahul Kuchroo played a brilliant innings of unbeaten 88 runs off 58 balls. Ajay Kumar also contributed valuable 28 runs to the total. Rahul Koul took two wickets, while Atul Watloo claimed one wicket for APCC.

In reply, APCC managed to score 107 runs in the allotted overs, thus lost the match by 39 runs. Rajat Bhat and Atul Watloo contributed 32 and 23 runs to the total respectively. For SCC, Romy captured three wickets, while Rajesh, Raju, Sagar, Vikas and Sanjay claimed one wicket each. Rahul Kuchroo was adjudged as the man of the match.

In another match, RSCC defeated Sharika Diagnosis Cricket Club by 42 runs in a low scoring match. Batting first, RSCC scored a paltry total of 83 runs in 20 overs. Sushil Mantoo top scored with 22, while Vinod contributed 19 runs to the total. For Sharika Diagnosis, Sunil and Ayush captured three wickets each, while Vivek Suri and Nikhil claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Sharika Diagnosis CC were bundled out for a paltry total of 41 runs. Vivek Suri was the only batsman to cross double figure mark, scoring 11 runs, while none of the other batsman showed any resistance.

For RSCC, Ravi Bindroo was the pick of the bowlers, who took three wickets while Dileep Dhar, Sunny Bhan and Vinod took two wickets each.