KU student bags 3 gold medals at Khelo India event

A student from University of Kashmir has won three gold medals in the just-concluded Khelo India National Winter Games 2021 at Gulmarg.

Aadil Manzoor Peer won two gold medals with Team J&K in Team Target and Team Distance and one gold medal in individual long distance in the Icestock event.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir congratulated Aadil on his remarkable achievement.

Complimenting the staff of Directorate of Physical Education and Sports for participating in such mega events, Prof Talat and Dr Nisar said the University is committed to encourage students to participate in national and international events.

Meanwhile, another KU student is being deputed by the Directorate to participate in selection trials of world university games (judo) scheduled to be held at university of Kanpur under the aegis of AIU.