KU VC Prof Talat flags off 'Fit India Cyclothon'

Vice-Chancellor Kashmir University (KU) Prof Talat Ahmad flagged off ‘Fit India Cyclothon’, the official statement from the University said on Saturday.

It said the event was organized to encourage students to actively take part in sports for a healthy living.

The cyclothon was organized by the varsity’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DoPES), as part of the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make physical fitness a way of life of people across the country, it said.

Quoting VC KU Prof Talat, the statement said it was important for academic institutions to take the lead in promoting the Fit India Movement which encourages people of all age groups to take good care of their health.

“Physical activities have to be an integral part of our life. Fit India Movement has been launched to help people to do away with sedentary lifestyles in this technology-driven world where many people don’t focus on their physical health,” the statement quoted Prof Talat as having said.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said the University is committed to promote sports activities alongside promotion of academics and research, it said.

Dr Mir said an international-level athletic track is being constructed on the University campus to give a huge fillip to sports activities in J&K, it added.

“Hopefully, in the coming summer, we should be able to see a lot of sports activities taking place here, with participation from universities, colleges and schools,” the statement quoted Dr Mir as having said.

It said Dr Mir later distributed medals among the first four cyclothon winners.

Coordinator DoPES Dr Nisar Ahmad Khan underscored aims and objectives of the Fit India Movement, even as he vowed to provide best possible sports facilities to students on the campus, it said.

Dr Nadeem A Dar, Nodal Officer, Fit India Movement, conducted proceedings of the event, it concluded.